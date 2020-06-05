Protesters, Sen. Syverson clash outside Rockford restaurant

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Protesters took to the streets of northeast Rockford and Loves Park Friday night, making several stops at local businesses.

One of those stops was at Greenfire Restaurant, where several people were outside eating dinner. One of those people was Illinois State Senator Dave Syverson.

Protesters recognized Syverson, and when they did, he got up from his table and walked toward the parking lot. He was confronted by several protesters and had a short back-and-forth with several people.

In the video caught by 13 News cameras, you can hear one protester demanding Syverson to "say what you said online." Syverson responded by saying "all lives matter." It is unclear what online post protesters are referring to, but Syverson did respond at least twice saying "all lives matter."

13 News reached out to Syverson after the incident and he sent this statement to WREX:

"They protest because they say it's wrong to be innocently harassed. So their response is to go on private property, harass innocent guests, get in children's faces and scare seniors to the point of crying. And police told to let them do it. This is anything but a peaceful march. Very disappointed."

The group, led by Rockford Youth Activism, says its mission is to disrupt and make people feel uncomfortable. They say they want to stop people in traffic like black people are unfairly stopped in traffic. They say their mission isn't to be peaceful, but that they will be non-violent.