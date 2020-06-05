 Skip to Content

Police arrest man in connection with Cicero protest shooting

CICERO, Ill. (AP) — A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting during protests in Cicero.

Zion Haygood of Chicago has been charged with first-degree murder.

Police said 28-year-old Jose Gutierrez was a bystander when he was shot about 7 p.m. Monday during looting. Gutierrez, also of Chicago, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Gutierrez was one of two people slain in Cicero Monday. Another man, 27-year-old Victor Cazares Jr., was fatally shot near a grocery store.

Cicero spokesman Ray Hanania said an investigation determined Gutierrez was not involved in looting.

It was not immediately clear if Haygood has an attorney.

