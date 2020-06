(WREX/CNN) — JCPenney is set to close 154 stores in 20 states, including one store here in the Stateline.



The company announced the JCPenney in Freeport will be closing its doors for good.



The closures come after the company filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month after struggling to overcome debt and the coronavirus pandemic.



The company says the stores which are closing for good will be having closing sales which will last roughly 3 months.