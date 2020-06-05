Illinois to reopen sports betting, allow at-home wagers

CHICAGO (WREX) — Governor J.B. Pritzker temporarily removed the in-person registration requirements for casinos, racetracks and sports facilities.

The executive order protects “a revenue source that is critical as the state begins to recover from the damaging financial impact of COVID-19,” Marcus Fruchter, Administrator of the Illinois Gaming Board, said.

Illinois suspended all casino gaming and horse racing in March to protect the health of staff from COVID-19.

Pritzker's executive order allows sport fans to place wagers from their home. Fans can now create online accounts to place wagers while providing the state with revenue.

All licensees and temporary operating permit holders must continue to follow all other rules and regulations.