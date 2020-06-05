Illinois passed a COVID-19 testing milestone with 1 million tests performed

PEORIA, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois has now performed more than 1 million COVID-19 tests.

“This milestone is the result of the incredible work of so many people behind the scenes in state government, in our National Guard, in our public and private hospital and healthcare systems all around the state – people who were willing to battle it out to build out a testing infrastructure that is accurate, efficient, and accessible,” the governor said. “And we’re still building – but I’m very proud to be one of the earliest states to hit this landmark.”

Governor JB Pritzker announced the milestone today at a community-based testing site in Peoria.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) recommended anyone who participated in a mass gathering get tested for COVID-19 five to seven days after attending an event or immediately following any symptoms.

There are 11 community-based testing centers where tests are free. These sites can test more than 6,000 people per day, according to the state.

There an additional 279 public sites throughout Illinois. A complete list of public and private testing sites can be found on the IDPH website.