IDPH approves IHSA Return to Play Guidelines

The Illinois Dept. of Public Health has approved the IHSA's Return to Play guidelines. That means schools can start holding limited workouts Saturday, June 6.

Schools must have local school board approval to hold workouts, and they must be in a region that's in Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois guidelines.

Students are limited to three hours of participation a day, and social distancing measures must be taken. Group workouts will have to be limited to ten or fewer people and those groups must be predetermined. Sessions can only include running, weightlifting and exercises designed to promote physical fitness. No sport-specific skill work is allowed yet.

The Return to Play guidelines will remain in effect until the IHSA or IDPH announce further guidelines.