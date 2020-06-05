Heat and humidity leave for the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A cold front sweeps through this evening, leaving us with much more comfortable conditions for the weekend. Do not look for the muggy weather to leave for long, however.

Cooler weekend:

Temperatures and humidity drop a lot this weekend.

A change of pace arrives in the Stateline tonight. After a couple days of near-90° to 90° weather, we'll drop to barely 80° this weekend. A cold front pushing through this evening is the source of the change. Ahead of the front, widely isolated thunderstorms are possible, but at this point those likely fire up to our south, leaving us dry tonight.

The humidity is way down for the weekend, then spikes again early next week.

The temperature change will not be the only thing we'll feel. On top of highs staying in the upper 70's to low 80's, the humidity is way down this weekend. Dew points drop into the 40's and 50's, which is dry and very comfortable air. You may be able to turn the air conditioning off this weekend. The humidity spikes again early next week, but at least we'll get a couple days away from the muggy weather.

Conditions remain sunny and dry throughout the weekend, with just a few passing clouds in the afternoon.

Humid and stormy early next week:

We are right back into the summer heat this weekend. Temperatures spike up to 90° on Monday, with the humidity on the rise. Since we'll be slightly humid, we may not feel a ton from the heat index. Monday will still feel hot at times, but at least the humidity doesn't pile on from there. Monday remains sunny and quiet.

A tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico strikes this weekend, and we may get some moisture from it next week.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday, heavy rain is possible. The leftover moisture from Tropical Storm Cristobal (making landfall near New Orleans this weekend) floods the Midwest, and will boost rain showers locally. The Stateline may see over 1" of rain between the two days.

Moisture from the remnants of the tropical storm may boost rain totals over 1" by midweek.

For now, the worst of the rain from the tropical storm remnants looks to stay to our west. Be prepared for hefty rain totals by midweek, just in case. Temperatures will be a little cooler under the rain and clouds, with highs in the middle 80's to upper 70's.

We may cool off again late in the week, with temperatures remaining in the 70's through Friday. The rest of the week looks drier, outside of a slight chance for rain on Friday.