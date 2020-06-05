Group holds silent protest at Rockford City Hall

ROCKFORD (WREX) — About a dozen protesters gathered at Rockford City Hall for demonstration in silence, in order to be heard.

A group of people gathered at city hall downtown, got on the ground and laid there for 8 minutes and 46 seconds with their hands behind their backs. That's the amount of time a former Minneapolis police officer pinned George Floyd to the ground with his knee on Floyd's neck.

"This is a central location to where decisions about how the city is run are made so symbolically it was really important that we were right here," Protester Julie Uram said.

Following the demonstration on the ground, the group stood with their fists in the air for another 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

There were no speeches or chants at the protest. The group said they wanted their silence to speak volumes.