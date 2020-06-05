Friday Fun at Home – Backyard Baseball Practice

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While staying at home, 13 Sports Director Derek Bayne thought he would have some fun on Fridays to make the most of his time at home. Every Friday at 6, Derek will feature a new activity that can be done at home. It will be something that will get the blood flowing and get the positive vibes going for the weekend. And they'll usually feature his 3-year-old son Julian.

With Major League Baseball owners shooting down the players' latest counter-offer for a shortened season this year, it's looking less and less likely there will be an MLB season this summer. So we're having our own baseball practice in the backyard to fill the void. Play ball!