Freeport mayor responds to criticism over this weekend’s curfew

FREEPORT (WREX) — Freeport Mayor Jodi Miller responded to criticism about the curfew that begins tonight and continues through the weekend.

"I am open to dialog," Miller wrote. "My heart aches for all of those in pain and trying to be heard. I am engaged in daily conversations about how to bring reformation and healing to our community."

The mayor said she did attend the protests in Freeport and will continue to attend protests as her schedule allows.

Miller announced the curfew on Thursday. In that press release, Miller said the curfews came at the suggestion of law enforcement and as a precaution.

She added today that local businesses also requested a curfew be put in place.

The City of Freeport also announced a committee on social justice on Monday. The committee first needs to be approved by the city council before it can officially form.