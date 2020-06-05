Food 4 Fuel hands out water, healthy food to protesters

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The fitness and wellness group Food 4 Fuel handed out water and healthy snacks to protesters in Loves Park on Friday.



The group makes and delivers health, pre-made meals and provides coaching to people trying to change their lifestyle.



They say when they found out protests were going to take place starting at Carlson Ice Arena, they wanted to join in.



On Facebook, they posted, "Fuel well, feel well. Move more. Live more. Be inspired. Be inspiring. United we stand. Divided we fall."



Protesters have marched in the streets of Rockford and Loves Park since last Saturday, calling for an end to police brutality and racism against black and brown communities.



During its fourth night of protests, people gathered at Carlson Ice Arena and marched to placed like Woodman's, Greenfire and the peace plaza.