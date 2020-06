WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Winnebago County reported 80 new cases of COVID-19, but 47 recoveries on Friday. There were also 7 deaths.

Boone County announced 10 more cases. Whiteside has 6 new cases.

Illinois reported 1,156 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 59 additional deaths. On both Thursday and Wednesday, Illinois reported under 1,000 new cases.

The state-wide total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 125,915 with 5,795 deaths.