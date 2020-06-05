Eleven people charged following protests in Aurora, Ill.

AURORA, Ill. (WREX) — Eleven people in Kane County face felony charges related to protests and demonstrations in Aurora.

Three of the individuals charged do not live in Aurora and two of those individuals do not live in Kane County.

Charges ranged from retail theft to arson. In total, there were more than 10 different charges.

Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon said:

I respect the fact that people across this nation are angry and frustrated about the ongoing lack of attention to issues of inequality, racism and the maltreatment of African-Americans. I, too, am disgusted at the actions of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and the three Minneapolis officers who watched him kill Mr. Floyd. I agree that we should be much farther down the road toward a more equal and just society.

However, the individuals named in this statement were more interested in mayhem, Some of these defendants are from outside the communities they vandalized and some are alleged street gang members. All are opportunistic criminals who sought to steal the spotlight away from those who were demonstrating, whether by looting, engaging in violent conduct or putting someone’s life and safety at risk.”