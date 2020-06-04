Wisconsin to test all prisoners and staff for COVID-19

WISCONSIN (AP) — All prisoners and staff in Wisconsin prisons will be tested for COVID-19 in order to resume normal operations.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections' plan requires the testing of all prisoners and staff in its 36 prisons among other procedures.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported prisons will now quarantine new prisoners and transfers for 14 days after their arrival.

The departmetn began to aceept new prisoners and transfers on Monday after Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers's moratorium from March expired.

Visits from friends and family remain suspended.

Currently, the department is about a third of the way through its plan that started in May to test all 21,800 adult inmates.