Summerfest 2020 officially canceled due to COVID-19

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WREX) — Summerfest 2020 is canceled due to uncertainty about large gatherings with COVID-19 gatherings.

"It is our honor to be responsible for such a storied tradition," Don Smiley, the president and CEO of the organization the hosts Summerfest, said. "With five decades of festivals, countless legendary performances and millions of memories, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. explored numerous options to ensure the Summerfest tradition could continue in 2020 in a safe and healthy manner."

The board of directors made the decision at its regularly scheduled meeting today.

Summerfest was originally rescheduled to this September from the original dates in June 2020.

Summerfest organizers tried to make the festival happen this year because the festival generates approximately $186 million for Milwaukee.

Tickets can be refunded through the Summerfest website or Ticketmaster. For more information on refunds, visit Summerfest's website.