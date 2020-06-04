Storm chances remain ahead of cooler, sunny weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Summer heat is in full effect this week, but after several rounds of thunderstorms, a cooler weekend is on tap.

Temperatures go from the upper 80s Thursday to only near 80° by both Saturday and Sunday.

Terrific Thursday:

Wednesday morning was quite unsettled, but Thursday morning is going to be a drier start. Some patchy fog could slow the morning commute down a bit, but dense fog isn't expected. Temperatures behind Wednesday's cold front have dropped by a handful of degrees, with many areas in the middle 60s to start the day.

Despite the slightly cooler start, afternoon high temperatures are going to be steamy. Expect highs to top out in the middle to upper 80s with heat index values near 90. Filtered sunshine plays a big role in today's forecast thanks to a dying thunderstorm complex near the Ozarks.

Cirrus clouds are essentially the "exhaust" from a dying complex of thunderstorms over Missouri. This is forecast to keep skies filtered through Thursday morning.

Why weather models struggle:

A complex of thunderstorms are likely to develop somewhere in the Upper Midwest late in the day Thursday. Models struggle with depicting where these clusters could develop. This is due in part to the scale of meteorology they are trying to handle.

Synoptic-scale meteorology deals with large systems like high pressure and low pressure. Mesoscale meteorology pertains to smaller scale events, like thunderstorm complexes. Most models shown on-air are ideal for large scale systems, because that's what tends to influence weather the most locally. Asking a synoptic-scale model to work out the details of a mesoscale event generally doesn't lead to accurate results.

Several storm chances:

The first storm potential comes in overnight Thursday into Friday. While widespread activity is not currently projected, some storms could pack gusty winds with them.

Guidance suggests thunderstorm coverage is going to be fairly limited overnight Thursday into Friday.

As Friday goes on, a cold front is going to slowly ooze southeastward. That could be the spark needed for another round of showers and storms during the afternoon hours. The threat for severe weather appears low, especially if the morning hours start stormy.

Cooler weekend:

The cold front that slices through the Stateline Friday is going to usher in cooler and less humid weather. Temperatures in the lower 80s this weekend and some spots might even see highs only in the upper 70s. On top of the cooler weather, lower humidity is forecast to stick around briefly.

Unsettled early next week:

Tropical Storm Cristobal, which made landfall Wednesday near Campeche, Mexico, is forecast to hang around the Gulf of Mexico for a few days. By early next week, the system is likely to make landfall somewhere along the Gulf Coast. Most guidance has the remnant moisture getting pulled into the Upper Midwest by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Model guidance suggest remnants of Cristobal get pulled into the Upper Midwest Tuesday into Wednesday next week.

Details are still pretty murky since it's quite a number of days out, however the threat for very heavy rain and severe weather could be possible into the middle portion of next week.