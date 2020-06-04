Stephenson County Fair canceled for 2020

FREEPORT (WREX) —The Stephenson County Fair will not happen in 2020.

The Stephenson County Fair Association made the announcement on Thursday. The event was going to happen from July 21 - 25. According to Stephenson County Fair Association Executive Manager Lori Tessendorf, members of the group met on Thursday before making the decision.

“We weighed all of our options, talked to many state, county and local officials and decided it was in the best interest of our community and everyone involved with the fair to cancel this year,” said Tessendorf. “It was a very difficult decision as we have all worked so hard to make this year’s fair spectacular after the downfall we experienced last year. We were not comfortable with the possibility of putting people at risk and were already struggling with vendors cancelling and possibly not having a full carnival this year, so we decided to do what was best for all concerned.”

The group says it is looking forward seeing everyone at the 2021 Stephenson County Fair. The Boone County and Ogle County fairs have also been canceled for 2020.