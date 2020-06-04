State Street Mile is canceled in line with COVID-19 guidelines

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The 2020 SwedishAmerican State Street Mile race is canceled in accordance with local and state health guidelines.

“We are disappointed to have to cancel ‘The Fastest Mile in the Midwest’ this year, but the health and safety of our community members is our top priority,” race director Rick Durso said. “We will begin working on next year’s race now to ensure that we continue to provide a healthy and fun event for our community.”

Race organizers canceled 'The Fastest Mile in the Midwest'due to COVID-19 health risks, Winnebago County Health Department guidelines and state and local guidelines, organizers said.

The 36th annual mile-long race is held every August in downtown Rockford. The race donates $2,250 annually to local schools who participate in the event.