Severe Thunderstorm Warning until THU 11:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN ROCK ISLAND…SOUTH CENTRAL WHITESIDE…NORTHERN

HENRY AND SOUTHEASTERN SCOTT COUNTIES…

At 1021 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Princeton to Hampton to near Moline, moving southeast

at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Davenport, Moline, Rock Island, Bettendorf, East Moline, Silvis,

Geneseo, Colona, Milan, Le Claire, Coal Valley, Hampton, Port Byron,

Atkinson, Rapids City, Princeton, Annawan, Riverdale, Hooppole and

Cleveland.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 74 in Iowa between mile markers 2 and 5.

Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 299 and 306.

Interstate 80 in Illinois between mile markers 1 and 35.

Interstate 74 in Illinois between mile markers 1 and 19.

Interstate 88 between mile markers 1 and 12.

Interstate 280 between mile markers 15 and 18.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH