Rockford Police announce road closures from protests and marches
ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police tweeted sections of East State Street are closed as planned protests move towards the area.
These closures are until further notice, police said.
Businesses in that area are also closed. WREX has confirmed the following business in the area are closed or have closed early due to protests:
- Target
- Mod Pizza
- Anderson Nissan
- Best Buy closed at 4 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. but didn't specify why
- Home Depot closed at 4 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. but didn't specify why
The following businesses will remain open for either COVID-19 hours or their regular business hours:
- Dollar Tree