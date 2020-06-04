Rockford Police announce road closures from protests and marches

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police tweeted sections of East State Street are closed as planned protests move towards the area.

These closures are until further notice, police said.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Due to a protest, East State Street is now closed between Mulford Road and Perryville Road and Mulford Road is closed between Guilford Road and Elaine Drive until further notice. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 4, 2020

Businesses in that area are also closed. WREX has confirmed the following business in the area are closed or have closed early due to protests:

Target

Mod Pizza

Anderson Nissan

Best Buy closed at 4 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. but didn't specify why

Home Depot closed at 4 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. but didn't specify why



The following businesses will remain open for either COVID-19 hours or their regular business hours: