Protesters pause for 8 minute and 46 seconds in the middle of rally

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Protesters pause at Phelps Ave and East State Street for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in remembrance of George Floyd's death.

Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds before Floyd died over Memorial Day weekend.

People laid on their stomachs in the middle of the street with their hands behind their backs.

Everyone laid mostly in silence. Some people repeated George Floyd's final words as he asked for the police to stop, told them he couldn't breathe, and called for his mom.

It was an emotional moment for some who broke down in tears to be comforted by fellow protesters.

Others stepped out of their cars to throw up a fist of solidarity that has been a part of civil rights protests for decades.