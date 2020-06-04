Pritzker gives go-ahead for in-person summer school

(WEEK) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker filed an executive order Thursday allowing in-person summer school class.

Gov. JB Pritzker's order says public and private schools can open for "limited in-person educational purposes, such as summer school," provided they follow health guidelines.

Schools must follow IDPH guidance during Phase 3 and take proactive measures to ensure the safety of students, staff, and visitors, including, but not limited to: