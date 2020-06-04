Protesters continue their march down E. State Street

ROCKFORD (WREX) — 6:19 p.m. Thousands of protesters have now moved west on East State Street to continue their march.

They've stopped on the intersection of Phelps Ave and E State Street near Red Lobster to listen to more speakers.

Protesters will have an 8 minute and 46 second moment of silent- or the amount of time officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd's neck before Floyd died.

Rockford police previously blocked off streets in the area in anticipation of the protests.

The group originally planned to stop in the former K-mart parking lot, but continued marching.

5:47 p.m. Protests continue tonight as marches move to different areas of Rockford.

The protest began in Saturn Park at 5 p.m. hosted by Rockford Youth Activism.

Protesters then marched on East State Street before sitting in the parking lot of the Forrest Plaza in Rockford.