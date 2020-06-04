Offenheiser navigating challenging times as SEC athlete

STOCKTON (WREX) — Emily Offenheiser won a discus state championship and took 2nd in shot put her senior year at Stockton. After two years at Mizzou, she's working her way up the ladder.

"It was really something I embraced because I knew what I was getting into," Offenheiser said. "I knew I was going to go from the top to being back at the bottom. But I never doubted that I'm going to make my way back up to the top."

After redshirting her freshman year and having this spring season canceled due to COVID-19, the rising academic junior will be a freshman eligibility-wise on the track next spring. She jokes about what the means for her senior track season.

"I know, I'm going to have my walker and everything," she says with a laugh. "I'm just going to be pretty old walking up to the discus ring."

Although some Mizzou athletes are returning to campus for voluntary workouts, the track team is still waiting to get the all clear. Until then, she's flying solo for workouts.

"You definitely have to be self-motivated," Offenheiser said. "You have to tell yourself to get out there everyday. If you don't you're just going to be out of shape. Your technical footwork isn't going to be there. I work out every single day of the week. Then I make sure I get out to throw at least three days a week."

As if staying in Division I shape during a pandemic isn't enough, the social work major also stands with many of her teammates in demanding social change.

"My teammates are very hurt about what's going on in our country right now, as am I," she says. "It's an extremely difficult and emotional time and justice has to be served. I'm in full support of my teammates. I love my teammates. They're my family and I back them 100 percent of the way."

One hundred percent is the only way Emily Offenheiser knows how to approach things.