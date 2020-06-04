No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winnebago County reported no new COVID-19 deaths. The county first reported a death on March 31.

There are 72 new positive cases and 41 recoveries in the past 24-hours in Winnebago County.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 929 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 116 more deaths.

Whiteside County reported two more cases and one new recovery. Boone County has two new cases.

The state-wide total is now at 124,759 with 5,736 deaths.

The positivity rate has held steady at 6%, according to announcements from IDPH.