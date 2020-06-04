Multiple highway projects underway on I90 and I39 in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced new and continuing projects underway in the Rockford area.

The projects' combined cost is approximately $65 million. Most of the money will come from Governor Pritzker's "Rebuild Illinois" program.

All seven projects are along the Interstate 90/Interstate 39 corridor, between Gardner Street and Baxter Road and between Meridian Road and Shaw Road.

Read the map below for a visual of the planned projects.

Four projects are ongoing while three start later this summer: