Multiple highway projects underway on I90 and I39 in Rockford
ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced new and continuing projects underway in the Rockford area.
The projects' combined cost is approximately $65 million. Most of the money will come from Governor Pritzker's "Rebuild Illinois" program.
All seven projects are along the Interstate 90/Interstate 39 corridor, between Gardner Street and Baxter Road and between Meridian Road and Shaw Road.
Read the map below for a visual of the planned projects.
Four projects are ongoing while three start later this summer:
- U.S. 20 and Illinois 2 interchange reconstruction began in spring 2019, with an anticipated fall completion date. Detours are posted for this area, and lane closures will be necessary for the completion of this project.
- I-39 resurfacing from Baxter Road to Harrison Avenue began earlier this year, with a scheduled fall completion date. Lane and ramp closures will be necessary for the completion of this project, which also includes replacing guardrails. Detours and alternate routes are posted for this area.
- Illinois 251 resurfacing from Machesney Park to the Wisconsin state line began earlier this year, with a scheduled fall completion date. Single lane closures will be necessary for the completion of the project, which includes reconstructing guardrail.
- Illinois 2 pavement repairs to the lane lines from Latham Road to Elmwood Road will start in June and require a month to complete. Single lane closures will be necessary for the completion of the project. All lanes will remain open on weekends.
- Business U.S. 20 pavement repairs from Buckley Drive to Shaw Road will begin in July and take approximately three months to complete. Overnight lane closures will be required, with occasional ones in the daytime.
- Business U.S. 20 resurfacing and replacing traffic signals from Meridian Road to Springfield Avenue will begin in July and take approximately three months to complete. Single lane closures will be necessary. All lanes will remain open on weekends.
- Illinois 173 and I-39/I-90 resurfacing with traffic signal upgrades will being in July and take approximately one month to complete. Single lane closures will be necessary. All lanes will remain open on weekends.