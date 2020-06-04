London Avenue Designs hopes to spread kindness through a bouquet giveaway

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local flower shop wants to spread kindness and honor the lives of people who died by violence.

Flowers can have a language of their own.

"I see you. I hear you and I am with you," said Rockford resident Dayna Schultz.

In a time when people carry heavy hearts, London Avenue Designs in downtown Rockford wants to lighten the load with a free bouquet giveaway.

"Let's honor the lives that have been lost. Let's honor the lives that are here presently that need justice and let's do our part to make our community a positive one. So we can all see the differences in each other as positive ones," said London Avenue Designs Owner Lori Eickhoff.

The shop will set up a table outside Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. for people to pick up one bouquet each. But there's a catch.

"The only rule is you can't keep it. You have to give it away and on the back of the card we just ask that you write a note of kindness to whomever you are giving it to," said Eickhoff.

The business hopes people will pass along at least 200 bouquets and believes that change can be achieved through kindness.

"Who would benefit the most from this? Who needs that boost of encouragement that just makes a day completely change? It's just heavy right now and it's a dark feeling and I feel like this can bring some light," said Eickhoff.

Dayna Schultz traveled to Minneapolis to protest against racial injustice. It was an experience she will always carry with her as she continues to protest in Rockford.

"People using their voice and their privilege and their platform to bring awareness to it is a really big deal," said Schultz.

Schultz hopes giving away a bouquet will spark unity.

"If a person of non-color takes the time to acknowledge a person of color that just brings everyone even closer together," said Schultz.

London Avenue Designs will officially open for customers to shop in store on July 7. The owner encourages other florists to jump on the idea to spread kindness.