IL Attorney General leading coalition asking Congress for authority to investigate police misconduct

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is urging Congress to give state attorneys general the authority to investigate police abuse.



This comes less than two weeks after the death of George Floyd. Raoul and New York Attorney General Letitia James are leading a coalition of 18 attorneys general calling for action.

They are asking Congressional leaders to expand a portion of the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994. The law was enacted in reaction to the violent beating of Rodney King by Los Angeles police officers in 1991. Raoul says attorneys general should have the authority to conduct "pattern-or-practice" investigations and resolve patterns of unconstitutional policing.

"We can't just continuously wait until something happens to say we're going to turn our eyes toward this or to believe that such things could have happened in the hands of somebody who was given the license to serve and protect us," Raoul said.

The need for consent decrees

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) initiated 69 pattern-or-practice investigations from 1994 to 2017. As a result, Raoul says those investigations led to 40 consent decrees. But he explains the Department hasn't initiated any pattern-or-practice investigations into police misconduct since January 2017. This limits the ability of federal law enforcement to use the consent decrees to reform individual police departments. Even so, he says former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and current AG William Barr have given a clear signal they don't want to enforce it.

"The law that had been passed by Congress is ineffectual because you have a head of the Department of Justice who says 'you know, we don't want to use it,'" Raoul said. "Well, you're looking at one state Attorney General who does."

He stresses refusal to address this pervasive problem leaves many communities without civil rights protections. With this in mind, Raoul is urging Congress to give state attorneys general and the DOJ the opportunity to investigate complaints through subpoenas.

Data on excessive force

The attorneys general are also asking for the power to gather data about use of excessive force by officers. Raoul says this information could be critical for identifying law enforcement agencies with unconstitutional practices. He notes the former Minneapolis police officer who killed George Floyd, Derek Chauvin, had 18 prior complaints filed against him.

"The tolerance of such actions shows there's a systemic problem within the department." Raoul notes there are certain circumstances where officers need to use excessive force. However, some cases are "uncalled for." Raoul says a young college student, who used to play soccer with his son, was unnecessarily tased by officers in Atlanta. Messiah Young and Taniyah Pilgrim are speaking out against police brutality after they survived the attack by police.

"The Atlanta Police Department and Mayor acted swiftly and fired the involved officers," Raoul explained. "So that was clearly - by the assessment of the Atlanta Police Department and the City of Atlanta - an unjustifiable use of force."