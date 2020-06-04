Protesters gather peacefully outside Stephenson Co Courthouse

FREEPORT (WREX) — Businesses in downtown Freeport boarded up their windows to prepare for possible riots after violence on Sunday; however, Freeport has remained peaceful, but certainly not quiet.

Faith leaders across Freeport organized a motorcade on Wednesday night in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Cars honked their horns as the motorcade drove through downtown Freeport.

The motorcade passed a smaller protest that has largely gone unnoticed.

For the past five days, a small group of dedicated Freeport protesters gathered outside the Stephenson County Courthouse.

"We need to just continue to do what we're doing and stay strong, united, and keep protesting," Freeport native Milo Collier said. "You can't get anything done without consistency."

Collier carries a sign to the protest with him. The sign has photos of the people who support him. The photos serve as a reminder that he is not alone in speaking against injustice.