Freeport mayor imposes another curfew for the weekend

FREEPORT (WREX) — Freeport Mayor Jodi Miller declares a State of Emergency over the city and imposed a city-wide curfew for June 5 through June 7.

“While we appreciate peaceful protests, we also want to ensure the safety of our citizens and business owners," Miller said. "As a nation, we are facing very difficult realities and important conversations, now is when we need to come together as a community and care for one another.”

The curfew is a precaution and at the suggestion of law enforcement, Miller said.

Since Sunday night, there have been no reported violent protests within the city.

Curfew begins at 8 p.m. and ends at 4 a.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The Freeport Police Department will enforce the curfew with exceptions made for people coming and going to work, seeking medical care, and escaping danger. Law enfourcement, media, and public officials are also exempt.