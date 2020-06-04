Chief O’Shea encourages protests remain peaceful in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea pushes for protesting to remain peaceful in the Forest City.



Following protests in Rockford Tuesday night, O'Shea is urging demonstrators to stay peaceful, saying police will assist in putting these protests on successfully if violence doesn't return.



"You want to walk around and protest? We'll provide safe passage, block traffic, we'll do whatever. But we just encourage more peaceful," O'Shea said.



The leader of Rockford Police doesn't want protestors to lose the message they are trying to convey because things get violent.



"It's much easier for us to hear for the city and the community to hear the things people are protesting specifically about police and city and government when we hear the message we can actually have conversations, meaningful conversations to change some things that might be askew."



Organizers of the protests in Rockford have expressed a desire to speak with city officials and police to talk through what needs to be done to address issues in the community.