Bail set at $750,000 for 3 Minneapolis ex-officers in George Floyd murder

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WREX) —Judge sets bail at $750,000 each for 3 Minneapolis ex-officers accused of aiding and abetting in death of George Floyd.

Yesterday, prosecutors charged the three officers with aiding and abetting.

Derek Chauvin's charges were upgraded to second-degree murder charges on Wednesday. Previously, he was charged with third-degree murder charges while the other three officers did not face criminal charges at the time.