Related Articles

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Symphony Orchestra (RSO) awarded Amy Jensen of Hononegah High School as the 2020 Outstanding Music Educator of the Year.

"We exist in large part because a music educator somewhere touched the lives of each of our players and audience members, instilling in them a love of music that makes our organization what it is today," RSO said in a press release.

You can read Amy's bio from RSO below:

Amy Jensen has been teaching in the Rockford Area since 1990 as a choir director, music theory teacher, musical theater director, and piano teacher in both the public schools and as a private teacher. As a music educator, she started with middle school choirs before beginning to teach at Hononegah Community High School and has built her program into three concert choirs, two vocal jazz ensembles, one Holiday Singers and an incredible musical theater program. Along with the vocal ensembles, she also teaches piano keyboarding classes at the school. Mrs. Jensen completed her bachelor’s degree in Music Education at Illinois State University and then her Master of Music at Northern Illinois University.

Amy describes the best part of being a music educator, “Making connections. Music is the inspiring all-encompassing force in the classroom that builds relationships, creates meaningful experiences, opens the human soul to expression and emotions and most of all has the ability to join us together.”

The Rockford Symphony Orchestra created the Outstanding Music Educator Award in 2016 to recognize music educators in the community. Jensen couldn't receive the award in-person, but received virtual recognition.

Winners receive a plaque, $250 for classroom supplies, another $250 for personal professional development and two subscriptions to the RSO's Classics Series concerts.