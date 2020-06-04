A few storms may develop as cooler weather slides in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures almost hit 90° again in Rockford today, but that kind of heat disappears for a few days. In its place, a chance for storms and much cooler weather moves in for the weekend.

Friday storms:

Cooler air may spark a few storms through Friday morning.

A cold front slides through by the time we get to Friday afternoon, and is the focus of our chances for storms tonight and tomorrow morning. Many spots may end up staying dry; the storms, if they fire up, look to be pretty isolated.

Storms break out across Iowa this evening ahead of the cold front. As they move southeast into northern Illinois tonight, they should be falling apart. So while there's a chance for a few isolated storms late, we likely won't see much of anything.

Storms should be weakening as they arrive late tonight. A few may pop up Friday morning as well.

Same goes for Friday morning. As the front comes through, there's a chance storms spark up ahead of it. We may get quick downpours and gusty winds from any storm that forms. Stay on your toes in the morning to early afternoon.

Cooling off:

Friday remains warm and somewhat humid, then the weather switches up going into the weekend. Temperatures hit the middle 80's Friday afternoon.

Cooler and less humid weather is coming this weekend.

After the front passes by, temperatures fall off closer to average. We'll see conditions in the upper 70's to right on 80° both days this weekend. The humidity will be a lot lower, so expect comfortable conditions on top of the cooler weather. Both Saturday and Sunday remain sunny and dry. We may see conditions in the 50's at night, so the air conditioning may get a break this weekend with comfortable sleeping weather ahead.

Back to summer:

Summer heat kicks in quickly again early next week. On Monday, the humidity rises again, along with temperatures soaring closer to 90°. Monday is likely the warmest day of the week, but look for muggy and very warm weather all throughout the week.

Tuesday and Wednesday look very humid, though a little cooler as temperatures fall back to the upper 70's to middle 80's. The cooler weather comes due to clouds and chances for showers and storms.

Heavier rain showers are still possible by the middle of the week.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal are still on track to provide a decent soaking between Tuesday and Wednesday. The remnants are also why the humidity goes way up, due to all of the moisture the weakened weather system brings with it. A couple inches of rain are possible, so be ready for heavier rainfall in the middle of the week.

Late in the week, the weather dries out and remains cooler, with highs in the upper 70's.