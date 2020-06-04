100 Strong calls for dismissal of Chief O’Shea following comments on Rockford’s youth

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The group 100 Strong, a community safe house for Rockford youth, is calling on the dismissal of Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea following statements made during a May 2020 news conference.



During the news conference, O'Shea said, "Seventeen year olds that are going around committing murders and shooting people, I don't know, sorry. Off to prison you go. I got nothing for you. Your family failed you up tot his point and there's nothing I can do to you."



The comments were made as O'Shea addressed a recent spike in crime involving young people.



The group 100 Strong says many of its board members were once that misguided youth, and "therefore know the importance of continuing to fight for their future."

"We of 100 Strong do not support the statement that has resurfaced by Chief Oshea regarding the Youth in OUR community. Guided or misguided, OUR Youth still has and deserves the opportunity to be given a brighter future. OUR Youth deserves now more than ever the chance and opportunity to be saved! Many of us here at 100 Strong were once that misguided Youth and therefore we know the importance of continuing to fight for their future. Proper, Strong, Fair, Caring Leadership should be in place to guide OUR Youth. We of 100 Strong are calling for the immediate dismissal of Chief Oshea and every “leader” or staff member that support Oshea and his immoral views. Oshea’s true agenda, his true integrity, his motivation and those he thinks worthy of being “saved” in our community have finally surfaced. We as parents, friends, and community leaders cannot and refuse to be silent."

The call for O'Shea's dismissal comes as Rockford Youth Activists called for an apology for his comments. That group has organized several protests in the city as a call to end police brutality in Rockford and in the name of George Floyd, a black man killed while in police custody in Minneapolis.



The group listed a number of other demands by the city and police station as well, including:

Body cameras

FBI to re-examine the deaths of four people, all of whom were killed by local authorities

Demilitarization of police

Organizations and community leaders have more serious conversations about moving beyond police as the only source of safety in communities.

13 WREX has reached out to the Rockford Police Department for comment.