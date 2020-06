ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winnebago County Health Department announced 40 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as well as 6 additional deaths.

Thirty-two people recovered from COVID-19 in the county.

Boone County reported 9 new cases and another death at Symphony Northwoods.

Illinois Department of Public Health announced 982 new cases of COVID-19 and another 92 deaths.

State-wide, there are 123,830 cases and 5,621 deaths in total.