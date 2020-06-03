Temperatures heat up a little going into Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A little more sunshine and westerly winds boost temperatures Thursday. While the weather likely won't warm back into the 90's, temperatures approach those values during the second half of the week.

Warmer Thursday:

Leading up to Thursday, temperatures overnight cool off further. Conditions fall into the low 60's, which is nearly 10 degrees cooler than last night. The weather may still feel a little stuffy, since the humidity doesn't lower any further. The breeze goes nearly calm, so don't look for much of a cooling breeze.

High pressure keeps the weather dry and sunny for Thursday, allowing temperatures to heat up a little further.

Thursday provides more sunshine, so temperatures should heat up a little faster. Winds are out of the west, providing a little boost in the warmth. Both of these combine to push temperatures close to 90 degrees. A spot or two near I-80 may get into the 90's, but much of the Stateline falls just short.

The humidity won't rise much from where it is now, so heat index impacts will be minimal. Conditions won't feel as muggy as Tuesday.

Friday showers:

A chance for showers and storms materializes Friday as a cold front moves through.

A cold front sweeps through Friday, and could spark a few scattered showers and storms. The rain chances remain lower, for now, however. The timing of the cold front may come through a little too early for showers and storms to get going, so they may end up firing up just to our south and leave us dry. If we get scattered storms, severe weather isn't likely, for now.

Temperatures fall off a little thanks to the cooler air coming in with the front. We'll likely see highs in the middle 80's.

Cooler weekend:

Behind Friday's cold front, temperatures cool into the low 80's both Saturday and Sunday. Both days also look sunny to partly cloudy, and rain showers stay away.

The biggest difference behind the cold front is the drop in humidity. We'll go from slightly humid to very comfortable thanks to very dry air moving in. This drop in humidity lasts all weekend before rising next week.

Tropical visitor?:

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal may drop heavier rain across a section of the Midwest.

There's a chance we may see some rain from the leftovers of a tropical storm next week, and a slight chance for heavy rainfall from this system.

Tropical Storm Cristobal is over Mexico, and is expected to head north and make landfall on the Gulf Coast this weekend. Depending on the track, the storm will weaken quickly and move north into the Midwest. As it does, a lot of moisture comes with it, resulting in pockets of heavy rainfall.

Since this is a ways out, the track and impacts may change. However, we may see an interesting weather pattern by the middle of next week if the system does enter the Midwest.