Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 AM CDT

FOR EAST CENTRAL ROCK ISLAND…SOUTHWESTERN WHITESIDE AND

NORTHEASTERN HENRY COUNTIES…

At 713 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Erie, or 13

miles south of Clinton, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Prophetstown, Erie, Hooppole, Hillsdale, Portland Corners, Leon

Corners, Prophetstown State Recreation Area and Spring Hill.

This includes Interstate 88 between mile markers 8 and 20.

HAIL…1.00IN

WIND…60MPH