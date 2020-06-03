Rockford Police arrested three people following Tuesday night protests

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police release arrest records from Tuesday night's protests.

Rockford Police arrested three people last night during protests in downtown Rockford.

The arrests and criminal damages made on Tuesday night are unrelated to the peaceful protest at Haskell Park earlier that day.

Rockford Police released information on three incidents from last night:

As protesters returned to the streets after the event in Haskell Park ended, police blocked off downtown streets to protest protesters, authorities said.

According to police, when the march reached W. State St. and Church St., several people surrounded an unmarked police car and threw rocks and bottles at the car.

The crowd dispersed once officers approached, police said.

No one was injured and the police did not arrest anyone. The squad car received minor damage, according to authorities.

Around 10:15 p.m., police arrested two suspects after they threw rocks at business windows around the 200 block of N. Church St., according to police. The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office charged a 17-year-old boy from Rockford and Yvette Larks, 32, of Rockford with resisting arrest and mob actions.

Later, at around 10:45 p.m., a 16-year-old boy rode an ATV on the front lawn of the Rockford Police District 1 station "causing damage", police said. The State's Attorney's Office charged him with criminal damage to state-support property and aggravated fleeing.

The boy is currently held in the Juvenile Detention Center.