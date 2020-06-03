Rockford landmarks light up for Pride Month

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Landmarks throughout Rockford will light up to support Pride Month and Rockford Mayor Tom Mcnamara issues a proclamation recognizing June 2020 as Pride Month.

The city says public gatherings and other events are canceled due to COVID-19, but Rockford City Hall, Morgan Street Bridge and Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens will all light up in rainbow colors.

“The City of Rockford continues to work to build a welcoming community that celebrates its diversity,” says Mayor McNamara in a press release. “I’m proud again to officially recognize Rockford’s LGBTQ community and I’m dedicated to ensuring all Rockford residents are empowered to live their lives openly and achieve their greatest potential.”

In June 2019, Mayor McNamara became the first mayor in Rockford history to officially recognize Pride Month with a proclamation.