Rockford elementary school celebrates graduation with a twist

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Graduates across the world will not be able to walk across the stage and receive their diploma. So, schools have gotten creative.

A diploma wasn't handed to grads at Rockford's Maud E. Johnson Elementary, but students were still celebrated.

Wednesday, students and their families drove past the elementary school while teachers cheered them on in a reverse parade.

Teachers held signs with encouraging messages to inspire the young students.

"Doing something like this lets the kids know we're still connected, we still care about them, we're still here for them and we're thinking about them as they move on," says Principal Amber Miller.

Next stop for these kids? Middle school.