Rockford drive-through COVID-19 testing site to reopen today

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The drive-through COVID-19 testing site at the UIC College of Medicine reopens today in Rockford.

Ten of the 11 state-managed sites reopen for normal operations on Wednesday, including the site in Rockford.

The site closed on Sunday after IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau ordered the closure of all community-based testing sitse in Illinois. The closures were to protect staff and patients as protests spread across the state.

The Rockford testing site is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. while daily supplies last.