Shooting at Racine beach after a fight broke out on Tuesday night

RACINE, Wisc. (WREX) — Five people were shot on a Racine beach Tuesday night after a fight escalated.

The shooting happened on North Beach at around 7:20 p.m. last night when people were gathered for cookouts, according to Racine Police.

Racine Police said all five people were taken to the hospital, but haven't released information on their conditions.

A witness told The Journal Times in Racine that the incident started with an argument between two people before a crowd gathered.

Police have not said if a suspect has been arrested yet.