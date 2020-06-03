Shooting at Racine beach after a fight broke out on Tuesday night
RACINE, Wisc. (WREX) — Five people were shot on a Racine beach Tuesday night after a fight escalated.
The shooting happened on North Beach at around 7:20 p.m. last night when people were gathered for cookouts, according to Racine Police.
Racine Police said all five people were taken to the hospital, but haven't released information on their conditions.
A witness told The Journal Times in Racine that the incident started with an argument between two people before a crowd gathered.
Police have not said if a suspect has been arrested yet.