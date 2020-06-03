Pritzker approves cocktails to go proposal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois bars and restaurants can legally sell pre-mixed drinks for curbside pickup and delivery thanks to a proposal legislators delivered during their recent special session. Gov. JB Pritzker signed House Bill 2682 into law Tuesday afternoon. Pritzker hopes this will help bars and restaurants struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This legislation will provide these businesses with a critical tool to bring in additional income until they can safely and fully reopen their doors once more," Pritzker said.

"As we move forward, I am fully committed to taking every action available to us and pursuing all resources at the state and federal level to support this critical industry.”

Illinois is now the 35th state to enact a to-go sale policy. Drinks must be in sealed containers with tamper-proof lids. According to the law, cocktails can only be delivered by employees over 21 years old. Restaurants and bars have to verify age and intoxication level of all customers.

Third party services groups such as Grubhub and DoorDash cannot deliver cocktails. As far as curbside pickup, drinks must be stored in the trunk or other inaccessible areas of cars.

“I’m excited about its prospects to drive customers back to bars and restaurants and thank Governor Pritzker for his support," said Rep. Mike Zalewski (D-Riverside).

The law also includes eases regulations and fees for liquor license holders who closed their businesses due to the pandemic. The state will waive late filing fees, relax liquor license fees and automatically renew and extend liquor licenses.