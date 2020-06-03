Morning thunder gives way to increasingly sunny skies late

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A line of strong storms pushed through the Stateline during the predawn hours Wednesday. Alongside heavy rain and occasionally gusty winds, frequent lightning provided quite the light show for some.

Midweek rain, drier late:

Rain came down heavily in some locations, with Doppler radar estimating upward of 1" to 2" in a few locations. Storms are going to subside through the morning, but a few thunderstorms cannot be ruled out as a cold front pushes through the region.

Storms dropped between 1" and 2" across far northwest Illinois during the predawn hours Wednesday.

The area likely to hold onto thunderstorm chances the longest into Wednesday are aligned south of I-88. Even there by mid-afternoon, storm chances are going to diminish, with sunshine breaking late.

Storms taper through the day, with clouds gradually dissipating through Wednesday morning and afternoon.

Despite the rain-cooled temperatures early in the day, highs are still going to climb into the middle 80s. Temperatures by Thursday morning drop into the lower 60s, slightly cooler than the last few days where lows only dropped to near 70.

Thursday warmth, Friday storms:

By the time Thursday approaches, with high pressure moving in, sunshine returns and so too do highs near 90. Most areas remain in the upper 80s both Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures remain far above average through Friday, but the weekend provides some relief in the form of cooler temperatures.

Dry weather Thursday gives way to an increasing storm threat by Friday. While not anticipating widespread thunderstorm activity, a few storms are likely to send outdoor activities indoors. Severe weather should stay locked to our west, across Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, and Kansas.

Thunderstorm chances wrap up as a cold front pushes through the Stateline. This cold front brings a return to slightly more seasonable temperatures just in time for the weekend.

Weekend of sunshine:

High pressure slides in for the weekend, much like the last weekend of May. After multiple consecutive days of 80s and even low 90s, weekend temperatures fall back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. The influence of high pressure keeps quiet and sunny weather around.