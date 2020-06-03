Minneapolis officer will be charged with second degree murder in Floyd case, 3 other officers will be charged with abetting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Prosecutors are charging a Minneapolis police officer accused of pressing his knee against George Floyd’s neck with second-degree murder, and for the first time are leveling charges against three other officers.

Bystander video showing Floyd’s May 25 death has sparked violent protests nationwide and around the world.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired May 26 and initially charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Three other officers were also fired but weren’t immediately charged.

The Star-Tribune reports that Attorney General Keith Ellison will charge Thomas Lane J. Kueng and Tou Thao with aiding and abetting murder.