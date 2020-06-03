Illinois man arrested for riding motorcycle through crowd of protestors

BLOOMINGTON (WEEK) -- The man accused of riding a motorcycle through a crowd of protesters in downtown Bloomington on Sunday and injuring two individuals is being charged with several hate crimes.

According to documents filed in McLean County court, Marshall R. Blanchard, of Bloomington, faces four counts of committing a hate crime within 1,000 feet of a school and four other hate crime charges.



He is also facing charges for aggravated battery in a public space to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Blanchard's bond was set at $40,000.

The incident happened at about 7 p.m. Sunday in a post-rally march through downtown Bloomington near Front and Madison streets.

Two people were injured after Blanchard allegedly drove his motorcycle through the crowd.

One of the victims, a 22-year-old female, was transported to BroMenn's emergency room for serious but non-life threatening injuries to her torso and legs, the Bloomington Police reported.

Later on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the emergency room at St. Joseph's after learning another victim, a 28-year-old male, was also struck and injured his arm.

Officers were able to locate Blanchard at about 10 p.m. that day and arrested him without incident.

The evening march followed a peaceful rally in downtown Bloomington during the day that had hundreds of attendees and speakers including Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner.