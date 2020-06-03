 Skip to Content

Illinois Legislative Black Caucus calls for special session to address criminal justice reform

SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WREX) — Three members of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus (ILBC) are calling for a special emergency legislative session to address criminal justice reform in light of protests across the state and country.

The letter, written by 26th District Representative Kam Buckner, 25th District Representative Curtis J. Tarver II and 5th District Representative Lamont J. Robinson, Jr., is addressed to House Speaker Michael Madigan and Senate President Don Harmon.

The representatives say the last week has been a trying one for many communities, and they simply cannot wait until the November veto session to address issues of government, law enforcement, criminal justice and economic development.

"We are in a state of emergency and need to act immediately," say the three.

Read the full letter below:

