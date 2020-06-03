Illinois lawmakers call for special session to address criminal justice reforms

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Three members of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus are calling for an emergency special session to discuss the critical need for criminal justice reform.



Rep. Kam Buckner says lawmakers need to hear protesters and create new policies to alleviate problems they have faced for years.

However, the Chicago native says Illinoisans shouldn't have to wait for their lawmakers to return to Springfield in November. The freshman lawmaker says reforms are needed in community-police relations, law enforcement accountability and economic development. He is inspired by younger advocates across the country calling for a renewed sense of purpose.

"I would be, I think, committing a malpractice if I did not take my platform and try to turn some of the pressure into actual, actionable results," Buckner said.

In fact, he emphasized communities should know lawmakers will continue to work for greater transparency and accountability.

Changing the status quo

Overall, Buckner says Illinois cannot continue to follow the status quo in terms of justice. There are several proposals that he believes deserve a full discussion. For example, one of the bills would appoint special prosecutors to review every officer-involved death in Illinois. Buckner filed that plan on October 23, 2019.

"Distrust in our community has really come from accountability not existing. We want to shift the tide on that," Buckner said. He adds there have been too many years of patchwork policy. "Lawmakers need to empower themselves to work harder for their constituents."

Representatives Curtis Tarver and Lamont Robinson Jr. also signed the letter to leaders calling for action. They serve the districts parallel to Buckner.

"We have a lot of conversations about what we can do to have a regional impact. But, we also want to dig into problems that are longstanding," Buckner added. "As we watched our neighborhoods suffer continuously, we put our heads together to say we need to call for change."

Leaders respond

House Speaker Mike Madigan and Senate President Don Harmon will decide if and when lawmakers return to discuss the reforms. "President Harmon has been contacting caucus members and is eager to engage in building an agenda for action," stated Spokesman John Patterson. At this time, Speaker Madigan's office hasn't responded to requests for comment.

Governor JB Pritzker's office said he is willing to support the leaders if they request a special session. "Gov. Pritzker firmly believes real structural change comes from protest paired with policy. The Governor’s office is in close contact with members of the black caucus to discuss their priorities for police reform with genuine investigations, transparency, and accountability," state Press Secretary Jordan Abudayyeh.

"This administration knows we need sustained economic investment in Black and Brown communities and will work with the legislature to build on the progress we’ve made together. The Governor will do everything in his power to ensure equity is the foundation for the work in state agencies under his control. Over the weeks to come, the Governor believes it’s his role to listen, convene activists and policy experts, and support lawmakers who represent communities that have been silenced for far too long to propose policies that move our state forward."

Investing in Black and Brown communities

Buckner stresses lawmakers should also address disinvestment in minority communities across the state.

"As much as this is about George Floyd and the killing of unarmed black folks, it's also about economic development and economic suppression which has happened far too long." He is happy to see Pritzker and many local leaders recognize the inequities, but "acknowledgment without action means nothing."

Buckner says local leaders can still make a difference, even if lawmakers don't convene for the special session. With this in mind, he stresses they need to commit to making sure gaps in the fabric cease to exist. "We are in some very turbulent times. And I think that the role of us leaders in elected positions is to be able to provide comfort to our people in whatever way necessary."