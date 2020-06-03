Illinois Gov. issues disaster proclamation for Stephenson County

STEPHENSON COUNTY (WREX) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Stephenson County.

In a press release, the state gave three reasons why a county might be issued a disaster proclamation:

A threat for looting or destruction through planned protests Home to critical infrastructure The county requested for state assistance or resources

By issuing a disaster proclamation, state resources and funds can be moved quicker.

On Sunday, Freeport protested the death of George Floyd alongside many cities across the country. Windows were broken, but no injuries were reported.

In total, the governor issued disaster proclamations to five more counties: Lake, Peoria, Rock Island, Williamson and Stephenson.

The governor issued disaster proclamations for ten counties on Monday.